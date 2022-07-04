Tatjana reaches her first Grand Slam quarterfinal, Norrie and Goffin also in quarters

LONDON: Germany’s Tatjana Maria saved two match points to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Sunday, 15 years after her debut and following two spells out of tennis to have children. The 34-year-old mother-of-two defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 after battling back from 1-4 down in the second set. Maria, ranked 103, fired nine aces and exploited Ostapenko’s all-or-nothing approach, which resulted in 52 winners and 57 unforced errors. Maria made her Wimbledon debut back in 2007, but had never previously got beyond the third round of a Grand Slam. Maria’s first daughter, Charlotte, was born in 2013, with Cecilia following in April 2021. Charlotte has even been hitting with her mother on the indoor courts at Wimbledon.

Three mothers started out in the women’s draw at Wimbledon this year — Maria, Serena Williams and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium. Williams lost in the first round to Harmony Tan and remains without a Slam title since her 23rd major success at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia. Wickmayer, who gave birth to daughter Luana in April last year, made the second round at the All England Club, where she lost to Ostapenko. Maria will face fellow German Jule Niemeier, ranked at 97, for a place in the semi-finals.

Norrie beats Paul to reach quarters: British ninth seed Cameron Norrie reached a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time, sweeping past Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in the Wimbledon fourth round. Norrie was quickly into his stride on Court One, breaking the American 30th seed at his first opportunity and saving four break points in a marathon sixth game. He served out to love to take the first set and again broke early in the second only to falter when serving for a two-set lead. But the South Africa-born left-hander broke again immediately and this time made no mistake on his serve. A single break in the third game of the third set proved decisive as the 26-year-old sealed a place in the last eight against Belgium’s David Goffin.

Goffin in quarter-finals after longest match: Belgium’s David Goffin defeated Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the longest match to reach the quarter-finals. Goffin, who also made the last eight on his last appearance in 2019, came out on top 7-6 (7/3), 5-7, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 after four hours and 36 minutes on Court Two. The world number 58 fired 18 aces and a total of 59 winners past the 23rd-seeded Tiafoe. Goffin goes on to meet either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or Tommy Paul of the United States for a place in the semi-finals.