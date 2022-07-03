How Dakota Johnson really felt about being brought into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial

Dakota Johnson doesn’t want anything to do with her former co-star Johnny Depp’s legal situation.

For the past two months, the actor and Amber Heard’s defamation case captivated the world-and somehow included a viral video online titled “The EXACT moment Dakota Johnson KNEW Amber Heard was VIOLENT towards Johnny Depp.”

In the clip, which was not part of evidence, Depp appeared to show his injured finger to Johnson while they were promoting Black Mass at the 2015 Venice Film Festival. The attention caused Johnson to fear she may be called to testify.

“I was like, ‘For the love of God, why? Why am I involved in this?'” she told Vanity Fair. “I don’t remember that at all, but please, take me out of this. Don’t let this go further. Can you imagine, oh, my God, if I was called to the witness stand?”

During the trial, Depp testified that his severed finger tip was allegedly caused by Heard during a fight they had in Australia in March 2015. Depp claimed Heard threw a vodka bottle at him and it shattered on his hand. She denied the accusation.

If you ask Johnson, she was shocked to see just how many people were glued to the case. “I can’t believe that people are watching like it’s a show,” she told the publication. “It’s like a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so f–king weird. The Internet is a wild, wild place.”

After 13 hours of deliberations, the jury awarded $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state’s statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages to less than $10.4 million.

As for Heard’s countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

In her new interview, Johnson also discussed the trend of cancel culture. While she didn’t mention Depp or Heard by name, Johnson argued that people can evolve and change over time. “What I struggle with in terms of cancel culture is the term cancel culture-the whole concept behind canceling a human being, like they’re an appointment,” she said. “No person will not make mistakes in their life.