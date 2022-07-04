Shehbaz wants closed units restarted to end power cuts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the closed power plants functional and sought a report stating clear reasons behind the loadshedding.

Shehbaz chaired an important meeting in Lahore to overcome power loadshedding and energy crisis.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik whereas, Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA, and PM’s Special Assistant on Public Policy/Strategic Communications Fahad Hussain participated the meeting via videolink. The relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the steps to resolve the ongoing power crises in the country were discussed.

The prime minister also directed resolution of the issues of provinces regarding provision of drinking water and agriculture facilities on priority basis. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was told to take an independent decision after mutual consultation of the provinces.

The prime minister also chaired a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the Punjab province.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Punjab Police and senior police officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given detailed briefing on the law and order situation in the province.

The prime minister directed that police should not give in to any pressure while performing their professional duties and ensure in every way possible, protection of life and property of the people.

He further said that police should provide all possible protection of life and property to the public. The PM assured that police would be provided sufficient funds for enhancing their capacity for overcoming present day challenges. However, he warned that poor performance and lethargic attitude would not be tolerated.