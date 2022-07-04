Several hit by gunshots, one arrested at Copenhagen mall

Danish police says several people had been hit by gunshots and one person had been arrested at a shopping centre in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the Field’s mall after reports of a shooting, and asked people to send footage and other relevant details from the scene. Local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall. “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many are injured or dead, but it is very serious,” Copenhagen’s mayor, Sophie Andersen, said in a post to social media. According to public broadcaster DR, at least three people were being treated in hospital. Eyewitnesses quoted by Danish media said they saw more than 100 people rush towards the mall’s exit as the first shots were heard. “We could see that many people suddenly ran towards the exit and then we heard a bang. Then we ran out of Field’s too,” Thea Schmidt, who was in the mall at time of the attack told broadcaster TV2. Police had urged people in the building to wait inside for their arrival and called on others to keep away from the area. In addition, police asked that witnesses get in touch with them and called on those that had visited the shopping mall to contact their relatives.