19 killed as bus falls into ravine in Balochistan

As many as 19 people, including women and children, died while 14 others received severe injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine in Sherani district area of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a Quetta-bound passenger coach from Rawalpindi carrying 33 commuters was on its way when it plunged into a deep gorge after its driver failed to control it due to speeding near Danasar area of Sherani district, reports APP. Soon after the incident, local administration along with officials reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to Zhob district headquarters hospital where the treatments were started. The identity of the bodies of the deceased and the injured could not be ascertained so far. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident and directed the administration and the rescue officials to expedite their efforts.

He also issued instructions to the authorities to impose a state of emergency in Zhob’s hospitals and provide the best medical facilities to the injured. The CM also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident of the Sherani district. Assistant Commissioner Syed Mehtab Shah told reporters that rain and speeding led to the incident. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident near Zhob in Balochistan province.

The prime minister directed immediate and best treatment to those injured in the mishap and stressed that all efforts should be made in this regard.

He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths.

“We are standing with the bereaved families in grief over the loss of precious lives and pray Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and patience for the bereaved families. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Senator Nazir Tarar, Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem also expressed sorrow over the casualties in the accident and prayed for the injured.