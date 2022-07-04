In-camera session of parliamentary committee on national security on July 5

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Sunday summoned the sixth in-camera session of the parliamentary committee on national security to discuss the security situation in the region as well as the country on July 5 at 3pm. The NA speaker will preside over the meeting and the parliamentarians will be briefed on the current issues of national security and any other item with the permission of the chair. A total of 62 members of the National Assembly and Senate, including PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamat-e-Islami’s Chief Siraj ul Haq, have been invited to the meeting. It should be noted that the parliamentary committee on national security has a total of 27 members, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.