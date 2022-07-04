Nominations invited for 2023 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

The organizing committee of ‘Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’ in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates has invited nominations for the fourth cycle of the award till October 31.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award that honours individuals and entities that make outstanding contributions towards human progress and peaceful coexistence.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general and member of the Judging Committee for the 2023 prize on the occasion said, “The Committee looks forward to identifying the personalities and entities that have effectively contributed to finding pioneering solutions to contemporary challenges in the field of promoting human fraternity.” Other members of the Judging Committee included Miguel Angel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Epsy Campbell Barr, former Vice President of Costa Rica, Cardinal Louis Antonio GokimTagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples at the Holy See, and Dr. OuidedBouchamaoui, the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2015, a press release on Sunday said.

The award was launched in 2019 after Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, and Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, co-signed the historic document on human fraternity in Abu Dhabi.

Qualified nominators may submit nominations within the following categories: members of governments, current and former heads of states, members of parliaments, presidents of supreme courts, senior executives of the United Nations, heads of international NGOs, university presidents, influencers, leaders, thinkers, and previous honorees of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. Nominators can submit their nominations through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s official website at: https://zayedaward.org/. The award will honor the winners during the annual ceremony to be held on February 4, 2023, which coincides with the International Day of Human Fraternity recognized by the United Nations.

The previous honorees of the award are Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb (honorarily), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and activist against extremism Latifa Ibn Ziaten, King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, his wife, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, and the Haitian humanitarian organization (FOKAL).