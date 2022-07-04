47th International Nathiagali Summer College concludes

The 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs concluded Sunday in Nathiagali.

Member Science Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, Dr. Masood Iqbal was the chief guest in the closing ceremony. In his closing address, he assured that the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) will support all kinds of scientific linkages developed during this summer college.

He praised the efforts of all seniors who put their heart into it and took personal interest to continue this college without any break for the last 47 years. Dr. Shafqat Karim, Scientific Secretary of 47th INSC presented in detail an overview of all that is important and fascinating in today’s science and technology, which were covered during the two weeks. He also praised the organizing and scientific committees for their untiring efforts for smooth holding of this college.

Earlier, this two weeks scientific discourse was inaugurated by Chairman PAEC, Dr Raja Ali Raza on 20the June. In his inaugural address, the chairman PAEC emphasized the importance of sustained and dedicated work in all sectors of science and technology to help transform the country into a developed society. Addressing the inaugural session of 47th International Nathiagali Summer College, he said maximizing international cooperation and building bridges to the world scientific community will be an important element in that endeavour.

He added,”The increasing level of interaction with foreign R&D institutions like European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (AS-ICTP), Italy, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) will help the country to accelerate the process of transforming Pakistan into a dynamic hub for science and technology”.

He expressed the hope that the collaboration with these institutes will continue to increase for the mutual benefit of all of us, and it will continue to foster the growth of science and technology in the country. The PAEC chairman said that there is a need to introduce young people to the challenges of the modern world, besides providing an ample opportunity to grow so they can serve the nation in the best way,”. The PAEC, he said, was engaged in multidisciplinary programs. In case of electricity generation, four Nuclear Power Plants at Chashma are contributing 1330 MW and two power plants in Karachi are contributing 2200 MW of electricity to the National grid.

In the health sector, he said 19 nuclear medical centers were providing most modern nuclear techniques for diagnostics and treatment of cancer to about 80% of reported cancer patients in Pakistan. In the field of Agriculture and Biotechnology, he said over 132 varieties of various crops including rice, wheat, cotton, sugarcane brassica, mungbean and lentils. Also vaccine development for livestock is in progress.

It may be mentioned that the PAEC has been regularly organizing the INSC every year since 1976. This year International Nathiagali Summer College has invited 34 experts from the different countries including USA, UK, China, Canada, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Spain, Turkey, Romania and Estonia to lecture on the important topics during the two weeks of the College. The PAEC has selected about 250 researchers from universities and research organizations from all over Pakistan out of more than 1200 applicants.

The 47th college is covering the following topics. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence; High Power Laser Systems and Applications; Recent Trends in 3D Printing and Advances in Quantum Technologies. After a two week discourse of scientific knowledge, the International Nathiagali Summer College concluded on July 2.

The idea of holding the International Nathiagali Summer College on Physics and Contemporary Needs came from the distinguished Nobel Laureate, Professor Abdus Salam. To tribute his contribution towards Pakistan’s scientific achievements, Salam Memorial Lecture was delivered by Prof. Irfan Siddiqi of USA on Friday evening one night before the closing.

He elaborated about the dawn of the quantum information era. Over the years, about 1,000 eminent scientists and speakers including eight Nobel Laureates from leading universities, research centers and industries of advanced countries have delivered lectures at INSC and shared their knowledge with more than 1,000 foreign scientists from over 75 developing countries and about 11,350 scientists from Pakistani R&D institutes and universities.