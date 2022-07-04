Andrew Bogut criticised for Kendall dig

Social media users are calling foul on Andrew Bogut’s recent tweet about Kendall Jenner. The retired basketball player appeared to take a dig at the supermodel following her split from Devin Booker.

“With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home. Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??” he tweeted on June 24. “Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up.”

Several social media users criticized Andrew for the comment. “This is an awful way to speak about a woman,” one Twitter user wrote. Added another, “Such a gross remark.” Tweeted a third, “This is disgusting come on.”

And while it initially looked like Andrew might apologize for the remark, he ended up just taking another shot.

“I would like to formally apologize for this tweet,” he wrote on June 28 while resharing his old post. “My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future.”

E! News has reached out to Kendall’s rep but has not received any comment.

Kendall previously shut down the accusation she dates only basketball players during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired last June.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” she said at the time. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan. So, that just kind of has happened.”

As for her relationship with Devin, a source close to Kendall told E! News on June 22 that, after two years of dating, the duo “hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.” The breakup news came about a month after the reality star and the Phoenix Suns player attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding together in Italy.

“They had a really nice time in Italy together,” the source said. “But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realised they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart.”

Still, the insider noted Kendall and Devin “have been in touch” since the split “and do care about one another.” But could they get back together one day?

“They hope to make it work,” the source added, “but as of now, they are split.”

Whatever the future holds, it seems like Kendall and Devin are on good terms. In fact, they’ve recently liked each other’s Instagram posts and were even spotted hanging out at SoHo House in Malibu, Calif. on June 26.

However, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that neither Kendall nor Devin have commented on where they stand, especially considering they’ve kept much of their relationship private.

“I think it makes my life a lot easier,” Kendall also said during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, “and our relationship a lot better, to be honest…I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.”