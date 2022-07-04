‘Dobaaraa’ only Indian film to be screened at Fantasia Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap’s directorial, and Tapsee Pannu starrer ‘Dobaaraa’ has been making headlines for every drop of its beat.

The film is all set to be showcased at Fantasia Film Festival among the main attractions. The new age thriller drama is the only Indian film at the world’s biggest genre film festival to be showcased amongst many other Korean, Spanish, and Japanese films to be showcased at the world’s largest genre film festival.

The Fantasia International Film Festival will be celebrating its 26th Anniversary in Montreal this summer, taking place from July 14 – August 3, with its Frontières International Co-Production Market being held July 21 – 24.

Before this, ‘Dobaaraa’ was first screened at the London Film Festival 2022 and the film along with its concept was well appreciated among the global audiences. The screening was attended by the star team- Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu, and Pavail Gulati among many others.

Based on the Spanish film ‘Mirage’, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. It is scheduled for worldwide release on August 19, 2022.

In February 2021, Taapsee and Anurag both took to social media to share an announcement video for the movie. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Time. Space. Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon! @anuragkashyap time to add some lights and colour to your frame again, let’s do it #DOBAARAA.”

Anurag wrote, “See what happens when you travel time across the dimensions of the universe. Filming begins soon! #Dobaaraa.”

‘Dobaaraa’ is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and Gaurav Bose (Athena). This is the second time Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have teamed up after ‘Manmarziyaan’.