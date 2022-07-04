Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement

It’s been a hard-knock life since Cameron Diaz stopped acting in 2014. So it’s a good thing the actress is coming out of retirement for the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, a fitting title for the star’s return.

Cameron’s Annie co-star Jamie Foxx, who will also appear in the film, broke the news by leaking a phone call between him, the actress and Tom Brady. “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT,” Jamie tweeted June 29. “@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION-our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

So what exactly did Tom tell Cameron? Well, the NFL quarterback offered her some advice, as he’s “relatively successful at un-retiring.” Tom retired from the NFL earlier this year and then joined his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, less than two months later. So yeah, he knows a thing or two about the process.

“Honestly,” Cameron said. “[You’re] exactly what I needed.” In all fairness, a lot has happened since Cameron left show business. She married Benji Madden in 2015 and they went on to welcome their daughter, two-year-old Raddix, in December 2019.

And this wouldn’t have been possible if Cameron was still acting, which took up so much of her energy. “You only have 100 percent, we don’t have two 100 percent. Right?” she previously shared in an interview with Yahoo Finance Presents. “So you’ve got to break up that 100 percent… How much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career?”

She continued, “I don’t have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here.”

And while Cameron knew that her devoted fans would miss seeing her on the big screen, she also knew she wanted more from life.

“The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public,” she told InStyle in 2019. “I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come into the world. If I decide to.”

So, for awhile, it seemed like Cameron would never act again. After all, she spoke endlessly about how content she was raising Raddix out of the public eye after living in the spotlight for so many years.