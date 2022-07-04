Mark Rhino Smith is amazed to see Tiger Shroff in old training video

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback reel video from his acrobatics training session. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Baaghi’ actor captioned the video, “Man the struggle and grind was real! Found some old training footage of little me with not so little dreams and my quest to become an action hero”. In the video, the ‘Heropanti’ actor can be seen performing acrobatic stunts under the supervision of the experts. The video is a combination of multiple clips from the actor’s training days. Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons and appreciated the ‘Munna Michael’ actor for his hard work and dedication to becoming an action hero. Hollywood actor, Mark Rhino Smith also appreciated the ‘Flying Jatt’ actor. “Freaking incredible my bro” the ‘Gladiators’ actor commented. Tiger Shroff is currently one of the most loved action heroes in the industry, and from his debut film ‘Heropanti’ in 2014, there was no looking back for the actor, and he is known for his unbelievable action stunts in the ‘Baaghi’ franchise and ‘War’ along with Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Student of the year 2’ actor was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ which failed to impress the audience. He will be next seen in ‘Ganpath: Part 1’, in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the project is currently being filmed and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and ‘Rambo’, which will be helmed by the ‘War’ director Sidharth Anand.