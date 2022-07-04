“Traitor” Narrative

Alleged audio leaks of former first lady and the reckoning force PTI chairman Imran Khan attributes all of his success to, Bushra Bibi, commanding her party’s digital media guru Arsalam Khan to spearhead the “narrative of treason” have taken the political culture by storm.

This clip has mysteriously landed in the lap of the ruling PML-N, who would quite expectedly leave no stone unturned in making it the focal point of their own tit-for-tat designs.

It has been a non-stop bonanza of leaks, all of which cast a negative light on either Mr Khan or those in his inner circle. Earlier, a so-called demand for a precious diamond by Farah Gogi from property tycoon Malik Riaz’s daughter was heavily criticised by PML(N) stalwarts like Vice President Maryam Nawaz as the ” tip of the iceberg of corruption.”

This uproar had hotly followed on the heels of another honeyed conversation between Mr Riaz and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari ahead of the history-making (or breaking?) vote of no-confidence. Then too, the top leadership of the country had rubberstamped the clip as strong prima facie evidence of the kaptaan’s hypocrisy. While the marathon of press conferences has already begun this time as well with both sides racing to splash the dirtiest of water all around, these recordings are just allegations unless proven by authentication from audio experts.

Unless such a seal appears before the public eye, rushing to smear a song and dance that sits well with millions as meaningless propaganda would be, for the lack of a better word, an attempt to put the cart before the horse. The state should prioritise connecting the dots between these videos as well as bringing the source, influential enough to lay hands on private conversations between whosoever and whensoever, out in the open. Having said the obvious, Pakistan is no stranger to arm-twisted realities and facts created out of thin air. If Bushra Bibi had, indeed, knowingly summoned a catastrophic demon upon a nation her husband repeatedly claims to rescue like a divine messiah, she is rightfully up for an expeditious investigation.

Any element that dares pluck disastrous chords only to suit their nefarious designs should be made an example of by the honourable judiciary. It is 2022 and ergo, high time we snap out of make-believe reverie. Endangering countless lives just because issuing traitor cards lets you escape from the sword dangling upon your head would not do. Not anymore. *