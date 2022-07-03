Prices of sacrificial animals skyrocket ahead of Eid

RAWALPINDI: The prices of sacrificial animals, especially of goats and sheep have increased manifold with only six days left in Eidul Azha. Eleven makeshift cattle markets were set up in Rawalpindi district which witnessed a significant rush of the buyers on the last weekend before the Eid festival.

The cattle markets were almost full, but the buyers were leaving empty-handed because of exorbitant prices of the sacrificial animals. At the moment, the animal prices are quite high and beyond the reach of the common man, says a citizens, Fahad. Majority of the sellers of sacrificial animals are demanding very high rates as there is no price regulatory mechanism introduced by the administration.

A visit to different sale points revealed that the price of a normal size goat/sheep/lamb ranges from Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 whereas a cow and calf from Rs 150,000 to Rs 300,000. On the other hand, sellers of sacrificial animals said that main reason behind high prices of animals were increased costs of transportation and animal fodder.

The high prices of sacrificial animals had affected the salaried and low income groups the most as they considered not to perform the sacrifice this year due to the high prices. According to an anecdotal survey conducted by APP, most of the people were giving preference to collective sacrifices due to the high prices of sacrificial animals.

The residents of various localities have decided for combined sacrifices with the cooperation of various religious and social organisations including local seminaries and mosques.

“It is better to take part in a collective sacrifice that costs around Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000 for a share,” said a customer.