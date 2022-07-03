ANF recovers 62.900 kg narcotics; arrests six accused

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday conducted two operations in Karachi and Attock and managed to recover 62.900 kg narcotics besides netting six accused. According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation conducted near Burhan Interchange in Attock, ANF recovered 56 kg narcotics including 45 kg opium and 10.800 kg charras.

ANF also arrested two accused namely Jafar Ali and Rehmat Hussain, residents of Battagram. In another operation conducted by ANF Karachi in Sohrab Goth area, 1.5 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel received through bus cargo service. Heroin was tactfully concealed in a tracksuit which was sent by a person namely Bilal Ahmed from Lahore for Shehbaz Masih who has been arrested.

The accused during interrogation informed that the parcel was dispatched to Karachi to further send to United Kingdom. ANF today also managed to foil two bids to smuggle heroin abroad, recovering over five kg heroin besides netting three accused. The spokesman informed that acting on a tip-off, ANF conducted an operation at entry gate of Islamabad International Airport and foiled a bid to smuggle heroin abroad.

The raiding party managed to recover 2600 grams heroin and netted an accused namely Jorge Masih with 2600 grams heroin which was tactfully concealed in his trolley bag. On the pointation of the arrested accused, two other persons namely Ilyas Masih and Rizwan Masih were also sent behind the bars who confessed to smuggling heroin abroad in the past.

In another operation, ANF Islamabad and ANF Intelligence conducted a raid at an office of a private courier company in Islamabad and foiled a bid to smuggle 2770 grams heroin to the United Kingdom (UK) through courier service. Heroin was tactfully concealed in ladies suits and the parcel was booked by a person namely Liaquat Ali, resident of Sialkot for Tariq Mehmood at UK address. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.