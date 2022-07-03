SED achieves 111pc tax targets for FY 2021-22: Sindh Minister

The Excise & Taxation Department, Sindh has achieved tax targets for the financial year 2021-22 to the extent of 111pc by collecting an amount of Rs133350m in term of various taxes.

This was stated in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Mukesh Kumar Chawla here on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh Atif Rehman Khan, Director Generals Aurangzeb Panhwar and Iqbal Ahmad Leghari, Directors Waheed Sheikh and Samina Bhutto and other officers.

The meeting was informed that during the current financial year, a total tax of Rs133350.483m was collected as against Rs102975.633m in the FY 2020-21.

Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwar briefed the meeting that Rs 12176.690m was collected in term of motor vehicle tax while Rs112281.670m tax was collected under infrastructure cess. He further said that Rs858.902m in terms of professional tax, Rs2071.116m in property tax, Rs132.437m in cotton fee, and Rs80.134m in entertainment duty was collected.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said he was happy that due to the good performance of the staff, the Excise Department was able to achieve more than 100pc tax targets yet for another fiscal year. He expressed the hope that the department would also take measures to make tax defaulters pay their taxes as soon as possible during the FY 2022-23