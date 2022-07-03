Swiatek’s streak ends as Badosa defeats Kvitova to reach Wimbledon last 16

LONDON: Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak was brought to a shuddering halt by Alize Cornet as world number four Paula Badosa defeated two-time champion Petra Kvitova on Saturday to reach the Wimbledon fourth round, where she will face another former winner, Simona Halep. The Spaniard triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) to make the last 16 for a second successive year at the All England Club. Badosa recovered from a 4-2 deficit in the opening set to get the better of Kvitova, who double-faulted when she was facing set point. In a tighter second set, Kvitova was eventually undone by her all-or-nothing approach. By the end of the match she had hit 34 winners and 31 unforced errors.

Cornet, ranked 37, took advantage of an error-strewn performance from the Polish world number one to triumph 6-4, 6-2 on Court One in their third-round tie. Swiatek never looked comfortable against the French veteran, losing her serve five times and making 33 unforced errors. The 21-year-old had not lost a match since her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in February in Dubai, winning her past six tournaments, including the French Open. In reaching the fourth round, Cornet matches her run at Wimbledon in 2014, when she beat Serena Williams in the third round. “I have no words right now,” said Cornet, who will face Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the quarter-finals. “It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court eight years ago exactly. This court is a lucky charm for me.” Australian 19th seed Alex De Minaur beat British wild card Liam Broady in straight sets and will play Chile’s Cristian Garin in the last 16. Dutch 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp saw off the challenge of French veteran Richard Gasquet in four sets.

Earlier, Harmony Tan, who knocked Serena Williams out in the first round, demolished British wild card Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 in just 51 minutes to reach the fourth round. The 24-year-old French player broke Boulter five times in a dominant display to disappoint the crowd on Court Two. “I think I like grass,” said Tan, ranked 115th in the world. “I never play on this court but I like to play with slice and volley and everything with my game so I’m really happy. “It was really emotional for the first round against Serena and after it was just playing match by match and today was really good tennis. I don’t know why but it depends on the day.” Tan will next play 20th seed Amanda Anisimova, who came from behind to beat French Open finalist Coco Gauff 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-1 in an all-American tie. Simona Halep, the champion in 2019, eased through to the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Magdalena Frech. The Romanian will next play fourth seed Paula Badosa, who defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).