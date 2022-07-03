Khalilur Rehman Qamar on Aamir Liaquat’s marriage

Khalilur Rehman Qamar is known to make controversial statements and this time around he’s commented on the late Aamir Liaquat’s marriage. In a video interview, Khalilur Rehman Qamar was asked about his views on Aamir Liaquat’s third marriage prior to his passing. The writer, without any hesitation, claimed: “The girl was a part of everything that happened but sometimes men make horrible mistakes too.” Khalilur Rehman Qamar also opined: “He should have married a virtuous and religious woman.” Aamir Liaquat passed away on June 9, 2022. The cause of his death was not disclosed as his children refused to permit authorities to conduct a postmortem.