Ben Affleck’s son Samuel is okay after backing a Lamborghini into another car

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s son Samuel is fine after getting into a minor accident.

On June 26, the 10-year-old got into a small fender bender when he hopped into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini and backed into a BMW while at a car dealership in Los Angeles.

Thankfully, everyone-and everything-is OK. “This is no damage,” Affleck’s rep told E! News. “Everyone is fine.”

According to a video of the accident obtained by TMZ, Samuel was out with Affleck and Jennifer Lopez when he was seen sitting in the driver’s seat. The Daredevil actor stood outside the car-which retails for more than $230,000-while his fiancée got into the backseat. After the incident, Samuel exited the car to inspect the damage.

“When got into the car, it jerked back and forth,” a dealership employee told the New York Post. “We have a small lot and the cars are close. Everybody was OK!”

The outing served as another moment for Affleck-also father to daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina Rose, 13, who he shares with his ex-wife-to bond with his son and Lopez-who is mom to twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex Marc Anthony.

Since reconciling their romance last year, Lopez and Affleck have been effortlessly blending their families. A source close to the singer told E! News last August, “J.Lo has made a big effort to get to know Ben’s kids and welcome them into her home and her life. They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond.”

And Lopez’s presence around the kids got the OK from Garner. A separate source told E! News in April that the Alias actress was supportive of her ex-husband’s relationship with the singer, saying, “Jen is happy for Ben and knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways.”