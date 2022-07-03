Pink has a scathing message for her fans who support Supreme Court’s abortion ruling

Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women’s constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F–KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN,” she wrote. “AND ALSO F–K RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, who voted in favour of reversing Roe v. Wade, wrote in his concurring opinion that the Supreme Court should also “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell,” referring to precedents that safeguarded personal freedoms such as the right to obtain contraception, same-sex intimacy and gay marriage.

In their joint dissent, the court’s three liberal justices-Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan-also signaled that abolishing the constitutional right to abortion could pave the way toward the end of other freedoms, including those involving contraception and same-sex intimacy.

The tweet from Pink, who has spoken out before against state bills and laws restricting abortion access, was liked by more than 170,000 users. Others fired back with retorts.

One person wrote, “So you don’t like people telling other people what to do but you’re also telling people not to listen to your music? Seems about right.”

Other user tweeted, “As much as I paid to watch you in Vegas, I’ll listen to your music anytime I feel like it. Now go sing and dance and entertain us for a few hours. Leave the constitution to those who understand it. We good?”

Hours later, Pink gave a shout-out to fellow pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen, who performed together that day at the Glastonbury Festival in England and dedicated the latter singer’s song “F–k You” to Clarence and the other three Supreme Court justices who voted in favour of reversing Roe v. Wade. Pink tweeted, “Thank you Olivia and Lily.”