PM constitutes body to formulate, propose new Toshakhana policy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday formed a committee to formulate and propose a new Toshakhana policy.

This was announced by Secretary Cabinet Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera in a tweet along with a notification of Cabinet Division. “It’s (committee) been given one month to complete the task, with directions that it should be more open, transparent, having appropriate provision for declassification, & in line with int’l best practices,” Sukhera further wrote in the tweet.

As per the notification, the committee will holistically review/revisit the ‘Procedure for the Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts, 2018’ and prepare a new draft. The draft should be more open and transparent with appropriate provisions for de-classification. The new Toshakhana Procedure should be in the light of requirements of transparency and international best practices. The committee will submit its report to the prime minister within a period of one month. The Cabinet Division will provide Secretariat support to the committee.

The committee comprises 12 members including the Minister for Defence as the Convener, and the Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division as the Secretary to the Committee.

Other members include Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Tariq Fatemi; the Ministers for Commerce, and Law and Justice; the Secretaries of the Cabinet Division and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Law and Justice, and Information and Broadcasting; Khawaja Zaheer Ahmed and the former DG of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took strict notice of collection of Rs 50,000 federal excise duty from passengers at the airports. He expressed strong displeasure at collection of federal excise duty from passengers at the airports. He directed that the illegal order to collect federal excise duty at the airports should be immediately revoked and the practice of causing trouble to the passengers should be discontinued immediately. He ordered investigation into the collection of federal excise duty.

He said it should be investigated as to how the excise duty was collected from the passengers without approval of the cabinet. He instructed the finance minister that after an immediate inquiry, strict action under the law should be taken against those responsible for the illegal act. He said those who inflicted suffering on the passengers had no right to hold their posts.

The PM asked the finance minister to return the money to the passengers from whom federal excise duty was collected. He called for immediate implementation of his orders and submission of report after action against the persons responsible.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz here and discussed matters related to performance of the provincial government of Punjab.

Member National Assembly Usman Ibrahim and provincial ministers Malik Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar attended the meeting. During the meeting, they also discussed the projects for the welfare and well-being of the public. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also inquired after the health of chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the Ittefaq Hospital here and presented bouquet to him.

The Prime Minister expressed best wishes for the health of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He directed the hospital administration to ensure best medical treatment for Maulana Fazlur Rehman.