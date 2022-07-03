India arrests ‘masterminds’ behind murder of Hindu tailor

Indian police made fresh arrests on Saturday in the murder of a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan, which had sparked tensions between the Hindu majority and Muslim minority and a clampdown on protests and the internet to prevent them from escalating.

Two Muslim men already under arrest for the murder, who filmed the act and posted it online, said it had been a response to the victim’s support for a politician’s derogatory remarks about Prophet (PBUH). The victim, Kanhaiya Lal Teli, had allegedly made a social media post supporting a former spokesperson for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party who made anti-Islam comments in May.

Three senior police officials said on Saturday that two more Muslim men based in the northwestern state were being held for planning Teli’s murder last week in his shop in Udaipur, a popular tourist destination dotted with lakes and palace hotels.

“We have now arrested the two masterminds, and previously we had arrested two men who committed the heinous crime,” said Prafulla Kumar, a senior police official based in Udaipur. Kumar said internet services were being gradually restored, and security forces continued to be on alert following the murder.

Judges from the Supreme Court of India stated on Friday that the ex-spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, must apologise to the whole nation after her remarks intensified religious fault lines in India, angered Islamic nations and triggered diplomatic strains.

Local media reported a separate incident that occurred on June 21 in which a chemist was stabbed to death in the western state of Maharashtra for allegedly supporting the remarks made by the BJP’s former spokesperson on social media.

“Five persons were arrested in connection with the murder of the chemist, and a search is on to trace the prime accused,” Aarti Singh, a chief regional police official, was quoted by local press as saying. Singh said the reasons behind the murder were yet to be ascertained.