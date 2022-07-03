Steps being taken to facilitate public access to green power

Task Force on Solar Energy on Saturday decided to shift government buildings to solar energy as soon as possible. The task force meeting chaired by its Convenor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reviewed various measures to increase solar energy production in the country. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and other members of the task force attended the meeting. In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government was taking practical steps to facilitate the process of public access to green power under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She said that work on solar energy projects has been started to make PM’s dream of a clean and green Pakistan a reality. She said it has been decided to install solar plants in the areas where electricity was being subsidized. The meeting also considered formulating a policy to save energy and promote green energy, the minister said. She said that relevant authorities have been directed to prepare a feasibility report for shifting government buildings to solar energy. The meeting also considered a plan to provide subsidies and concessional loans to small consumers for switching to solar energy, the federal information minister said.