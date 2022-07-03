Community support important to overcome dengue virus: minister

Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique has said that dengue virus can only be tackled with the support of the community.

He was talking to the media while leading an anti-dengue awareness walk, organised by the Punjab Health Department to observe the anti-dengue day at the office of the Director General Health here on Saturday.

He said that the anti-dengue day was being observed across the province on the special direction of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. He said that walks and awareness seminars were being organised at almost all public hospitals.The minister said that keeping the houses clean was basic responsibility of every citizen. He said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had successfully eliminated dengue virus in the province in the past.

He said that all provincial health departments were working to overcome the dengue virus. He said that the Health Department was trying to create awareness among people about precautionary measures against dengue virus through walks and seminars.

Kh Salman said that the media was also playing a vital role in creating awareness about dengue. He urged people to avoid accumulation of water in their homes and adopt precautionary measures especially during the monsoon season.

About coronavirus, the minister said that 88 per cent citizens had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and urged people to get vaccinated as early as possible. He said that coronavirus cases were once again increasing in the country; therefore, precautions should be followed for it besides dengue. He said that strict action would be taken against officers over negligence in dengue virus awareness campaign.

To a question, he said that the Punjab Health Department was ensuring implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and instructions from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), adding that there was no shortage of paracetamol tablet in the province.

To another question, he expressed his hope that Hamza Shehbaz would easily win the re-voting.

Police observes anti-dengue day: The Lahore Police observed the Anti-Dengue Day on Saturday in its various wings in the light of the Punjab government directive to create awareness among the force about dengue and adopt preventive measures to safeguard police personnel from the disease.

On the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, anti-dengue spray was carried out, under the supervision of DSP Development Mustafa Hassan and other officers concerned in all branches of the Lahore Police District Headquarters including office premises, parking areas, canteen, parks, corridors, officers rooms and washrooms, plant pots, air-coolers and other specific points likely to be the possible breeding areas of the dengue larvae.

Lahore Police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that anti-dengue spray, cleanliness and other related precautionary measures were being carried out regularly in all the units to keep the police force safe from the deadly dengue virus. He ordered for ensuring compliance and not allowing stagnant water inside or outside the police stations, offices as well as entry and exit points of police checkpoints in the city.