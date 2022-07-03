Earthlink bags two five-star international property awards

Earthlink has won the prestigious International Property Awards Asia Pacific in the Best Apartment and Residential Development categories for The Grandé Luxury Apartments and Piano by The Grandé. Sheraton Grand London, United Kingdom, 23rd June 2022: Earthlink, a leading real estate brand in Pakistan, has won two five-star awards at the most acclaimed International Property Awards (IPA) for its exceptional high-end projects, The Grandé Luxury Apartments and Piano by The Grandé. The IPA Judges Panel, comprising an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, was chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best, and Lord Waverly, members of the House of Lords in the UK Parliament. CEO Earthlink, Mubusher Hayat was honored at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific ceremony in London, United Kingdom.

This year, the International Property Awards received unprecedented submissions worldwide, amongst which Earthlink was recognized as the leading real estate brand in Pakistan winning two 5-star awards. Earthlink is known for its history and legacy of a multitude of high-quality residential and mixed-purpose undertakings comprising commercial, business, and purely residential projects. Piano by The Grandé won the award for excelling in the ‘Residential Development’ category, whereas The Grandé Luxury Apartments bagged the award for standing out in the ‘Apartment/Condominium’ category. This covetable achievement by Earthlink will raise the benchmark for real estate industry standards in Pakistan and will encourage more local development companies to participate in international award ceremonies.

“We are immensely proud to be honored with such a prestigious award. Our aim has always been to promote the growing real estate sector of Pakistan,” said Mubusher Hayat, CEO of Earthlink, at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific ceremony. “Hopefully this achievement will encourage even more development professionals to bring Pakistan’s name in the spotlight.” The CEO added, “To be presented an award by high-ranking officials and leading global brands is a moment of pride for Earthlink, and for Pakistan. We’re thrilled to have been a part of this event,” he said.

The International Property Awards are the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognized program throughout the regions. The entries were judged based on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability. This year the awards program hosted its 29th award ceremony. American Standard and GROHE were the 2022-2023 Headline Sponsors of the International Property Awards Asia Pacific.