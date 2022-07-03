Meeting reviews transportation of coal from Afghanistan

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over a high-level meeting at Railway Headquarters Lahore. The meeting reviewed various matters related to railway revenue and transportation of coal from Afghanistan. It was decided at the meeting that stations would be set up at Sibbi, Kundian and Khushal Kot for coal delivery. Khawaja Saad Rafique directed that availability of wagons for transporting coal should be ensured and the track should be repaired in this regard.

Due to rising fuel prices, it was decided earlier to import coal from Afghanistan for coal fired power plants.

Railway officials have been instructed to implement the decision. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, CEO and other senior officials.