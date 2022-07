SARGODHA: A man was shot dead over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station.

Police said on Saturday that three armed men riding on a motorcycle opened fire on Zafar Abbas Lak (50) near Sargodha-Bhalwal Road. As a result, he died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the family after postmortem and registered a case.