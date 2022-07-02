Security forces gun down three terrorists in North Waziristan

On Saturday, three terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in North Waziristan District.

According to an ISPR statement, security forces troops conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general region Ghulam Khan Kalay in North Waziristan District due to the presence of terrorists there.

Three terrorists were killed during an intensive exchange of fire. Security forces soldiers also recovered guns and ammunition from the terrorists’ hideout.

The terrorists that were murdered were still actively participating in terrorist activities against security personnel.