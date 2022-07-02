Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub set new records

Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with operations across hospitality, leisure and entertainment, announced that Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub Season 5 will commence on September 15, following a successful extended Season 4 that welcomed more than 200,000 visitors from 125 nationalities in eight months.

In line with the emirate’s vision to create opportunities and engage businesses in Hatta, Season 4 also witnessed a 32 percent increase in the number of partners from the Hatta local community reaching 25 partners, who have been instrumental in the development of Hatta’s eco-tourism.

Increase of footfall was influenced by the new additions to the destination’s experiences, the Hatta Caravan Park and the Hatta Dome Park, complementing the existing Damani Lodges and Sedr Trailers and giving people more opportunities to enjoy Hatta’s views, activities and charm.

In the meantime, Hatta Kayak as well as biking and hiking activities will continue to operate throughout the summer.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES — adventure seekers can continue to enjoy Hatta’s hiking and biking trails. Spanning 32.6 kilometres, the Hatta hiking and biking trails are divided into different grades and five routes to accommodate every level and experience of hikers and riders. Visitors can explore the area on their own mountain bikes or rent a bike from Hubbers, the mountain bike centre at Hatta Wadi Hub. A day in Hatta is not complete without kayaking on the iconic lake formed by the Hatta Dam. Hatta Kayak is open daily from 7am to 11am and 3pm to 9pm. Pedalos, water bikes and electric donut boats are also available for thrill seekers.

THE NEW SEASON — a new multipurpose adventure ropes course catering to both children and adults will be the latest addition to the exciting range of activities and experiences at Hatta Wadi Hub and will open to the public with the new season. Current outdoor activities will continue throughout Season 5. This includes archery, ziplines, axe-throwing, four-wheel off-road electric scooters, paragliding, horse and camel riding, in addition to the destination’s numerous glamping experiences and stay options. Food trucks bites, BBQ grills and the local cuisine can also be sampled while taking in the scenes at Hatta. Over the years, Hatta has become a prime regional destination for eco-tourism, integrating hospitality, retail and transportation to offer a diverse leisure experience that meets the aspirations of present and future generations with Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub covering more than 4,263,000 sq.ft of the area. Dubai Holding has been playing a key role in building the tourism and investment potential at Hatta in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to engage local businesses, entrepreneurs and young individuals.