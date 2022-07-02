Pakistan reports speedy increase in COVID-19 cases after nearly 4 months

The latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic worsened day by day, and Pakistan has seen a significant increase in infections in the last 24 hours (Friday).

According to statistics released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Saturday morning, Pakistan has reported 818 coronavirus infections and four deaths in the last 24 hours, with Karachi being the most affected city, reporting 528 Covid-19 cases with a 17.06 percent infectivity rate.

COVID-19 Statistics 02 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,305

Positive Cases: 818

Positivity %: 4.47%

Deaths: 04

Patients on Critical Care: 126 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 2, 2022

According to NIH data, the death toll in Pakistan has risen to 30,399 following the four fatalities, while the overall number of illnesses has risen to 1,537,297 after the new 818 cases.

In the last 24 hours (Friday), 18,305 tests were performed across Pakistan, with a positivity rate of 4.47 percent. The total number of patients in critical care was 126.

Sindh can take “strong COVID-19 measures”

Sindh’s coronavirus taskforce convened a day earlier to discuss the issue, with Murad Ali Shah, the province’s chief minister, warning of “strong measures” if the COVID-19 situation worsened in the state, particularly in the port city.

If the number of coronavirus infections rises, the government may have to take more serious steps, according to CM Shah. However, it was noted that the hospital admission rate remained low.

“Karachi has the highest number of weekly cases,” the CM said.

The Punjab government has also banned entry into government offices including of Chief Minister’s House of any person not wearing facemask.