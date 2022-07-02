Pakistan’s Shehbaz wins bronze in Poomsae event

LAHORE: Shehbaz Ahmed won bronze medal for Pakistan in the minus-40kg individual category in the Poomsae event during the ongoing Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship in South Korea the other day. In the quarterfinals, he defeated Saudi Arabia’s Muhammad Ali Al-Abbas, scoring 6.999 points to Al-Abbas 6.882. However, in the semifinals, he was beaten by South Korea’s former world champion who defeated him 6.966 –7600. In this way, Shehbaz became the second Pakistan player in the ongoing event to have won bronze for the country. Earlier, Shahzeb Khan also won bronze in the Kyarugi event. Meanwhile, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col (r) Waseem Ahmad Janjua said: “Our players’ have played extremely well and he attributed this grand success to their hard work and also the rigorous training provided to them by the PTF prior to these championships. Winning two bronze medals in these events in which the world’s best outfits are featuring is a great honour for us,” Waseem said.