Basketball player Jokic re-signs in record $264 mn deal

LOS ANGELES: Two-time defending NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic will stay with the Denver Nuggets on a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension that is the biggest in league history, US media reported Friday. The Denver Post was among several outlets reporting Serbian star Jokic’s mammoth deal as the league’s free agency negotiating period got underway. As the Post noted, the move wasn’t unexpected after Jokic, drafted in the second round by the Nuggets in 2014, indicated after Denver fell to the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs that he wasn’t interested in moving. If the offer was on the table, he said at the time, “of course I’m going to accept it because I really like the organization, I really like the people who work here.” He added that he was in a “really good relationship with everybody from owner to equipment manager.” Such stability wasn’t to be seen everywhere, as reports that Brooklyn superstar Kevin Durant had requested a trade shocked the league on Thursday. Durant — a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors — was eyeing a move to either the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat.