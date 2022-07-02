Secretary maritime affairs to facilitate Afghan transit trade containers at Gwadar

A high-level meeting was convened on Friday by Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Mathar Niaz Rana to examine the proposal for permission of cross stuffing for Afghan transit trade containers at Gwadar Port as a pilot project.

The meeting agreed to immediately start working for cross-stuffing at Gwadar Port.

On directions of the prime minister, the FBR will visit and inspect the development facility at Gwadar Port for cross stuffing of containers and also would convene the date for the inauguration of cross stuffing. The committee for the facilitation of cross stuffing was constituted on the directions of prime minister with the purpose to resolve issues and hurdles in the projects related to Gwadar.

During the meeting, the representative of COPHCL highlighted the success of the pilot project for transit of cargo to Afghanistan and also apprised that the volume of cargo at the stage was encouraging but there existed the need for facilitation and provision of further incentives to make Gwadar Port a success.