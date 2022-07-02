Gold price declines by Rs450 to Rs141,100 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs400 per tola and was sold at Rs141,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs141,500 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs120,970 against its sale at Rs 121,313 whereas the prices of ten-gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs110,890 against its sale at Rs111,204, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver declined by Rs30 to Rs1520 whereas that of and ten gram witnessed decrease of Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1303.15. The price of gold in international market decreased by $16 and was sold at $1788 against its sale at $1804, the association reported.