SRB exceeds collection target of Rs150b during 2021-22

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has surpassed its revenue target of Rs150b by collecting Rs153b which shows a Rs3.5b over [the target] for the financial year of 2021-22. This emerged on Friday here when Chairman SRB presented details of the total collection of the last financial year. The chief minister was told that the SRB succeeded in its efforts in achieving yet another milestone by collecting Rs153.5b tax for the fiscal year 2021-22. The said amount comprised of Rs145.3b collected under the head of Sindh Sales Tax on services whereas Rs8.2b under the Sindh Workers Welfare Fund /Sindh Workers Profit Participation Fund. Thus, SRB exceeded the assigned target of Rs150b by Rs3.5b. Moreover, the growth over last year’s collection of Rs128.1b stood at 20pc. The growth achieved by SRB is significant keeping in view the fact that in the year 2021-22 no amnesty scheme was announced in order to establish a robust culture of tax compliance. Whereas in the past, such schemes resulted in an additional revenue of approximately 2 to 3b.