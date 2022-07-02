PTI gets permission to hold rally at Parade Ground

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday received permission from the Islamabad district magistrate’s office to hold a rally in the federal capital on July 2 (today). According to a notification from the office, the former ruling party was given “permission to use the venue” of Parade ground by “concerned quarters”. The notification was also sent to the chief commissioner of Islamabad, the IGP and deputy IGP Islamabad, senior superintendents of police for traffic and operations and the assistant commissioner of the industrial area. Earlier, the PTI had given an undertaking to the district administration of Islamabad and agreed to 39 conditions for holding a rally on July 2. PTI Islamabad chapter president of the central secretariat Ali Nawaz Awan signed the undertaking – code of conduct – before Islamabad’s deputy commissioner taking full responsibility for any untoward incident and agreeing to be held responsible in case of violation of the agreement. However, the no-objection certificate (NOC) for using Parade Groud was subject to the permission of “Staff Duties Directorate, GHQ [General Headquarters], Rawalpindi,” according to the undertaking.