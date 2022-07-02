Immense scope for construction sector in Karachi: Wahab

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Friday said that there was tremendous scope for business in Karachi with regard to the construction sector.

He was addressing a function after inaugurating a three-day International Exhibition and Conference on building products, under the Institute of Architects Pakistan at Expo Center Karachi.

The Administrator said “there are opportunities for consumption of quality and sustainable products all over the world. Pakistani manufacturers find markets in other countries of the world to sell their products in order to get valuable foreign exchange”.

President Institute of Architects Pakistan Saad Mehmood Khan, Chairperson Karachi Chapter Maria Ismail, Treasurer Aqeel Kapadia and others were also present on the occasion. The Administrator Karachi said that building materials are very important for the construction of buildings. “This type of exhibition gives citizens the opportunity to choose quality materials for construction purposes,” he added.

He said that fortunately, Pakistan is now becoming self-sufficient in quality goods. He said that Karachi’s colors are being restored and trade activities are booming, providing employment opportunities for the people.

He said that such exhibitions must be held in open space where maximum number of people can reach and the whole city should know what kind of modern materials and technologies are being introduced in the construction work. He said that Bagh Ibn Qasim, Clifton, Burns Garden, Frere Hall and KMC Building are places of historical significance, suggesting that these sort of events could be organized there.

“The Karachi Metropolitan Corporations will extend all possible cooperation in this regard,” he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the kind of construction that is going on these days, people have turned their houses into concrete. He said that in the past, bright and airy houses were built to allow light and air to pass through and to minimize the feeling of heat.

“Weather conditions must be taken into consideration before construction. Karachi, like the rest of the world, is facing climate change, so we need to consider this aspect in our construction.,” he added. The Administrator Karachi also visited various stalls set up in the exhibition and saw the construction materials.

Saad Mehmood Khan, President of the Institute of Architects of Pakistan, said that his organization represents architects from all over the world. It was established in 1957. “So far, the institute has hosted a number of local and international architectural design competitions,” he added. Maria Ismail, Chairperson, Institute of Architects, Pakistan, Karachi Chapter, said that this year’s exhibition is significant in that they had faced a number of challenges, including Covid-19.

She said that a three-day exhibition features a wide range of innovative construction materials, creating new opportunities for those working in the field. Maria hoped that the industry will grow further in the future and the consumption of construction products and services will increase further at home and abroad.

She said that in Karachi, the institute established the first school of architecture, where a five-year degree program is now underway. She said that the purpose of this exhibition is to hold this exhibition aim at informing the construction experts and other people about the changes taking place in this field and acquainting them with the latest techniques.