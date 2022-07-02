Three-day Shandor Polo Festival starts

The three-day Shandor Polo Festival in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started with colorful celebrations at world’s highest polo field 12,500 feet, which is the most important of its kind.

The opening ceremony was started with march past by polo teams and children from different schools recited the national anthem.

On this occasion, local artists also performed Kalash, Chitral and Khattak dances and local songs. The paragliders and paratroopers received special tributes from the spectators at the inaugural ceremony jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Frontier Corps North. On the first day of Shandor Polo Festival, three matches were played between different teams.

A large number of tourists from all over the country have flocked to the area to see the Shandor Polo Festival. As well as senior civil and military officials, local administration officials and a large number of local people attended. The three-day festival features polo matches as well as nightly fireworks and campfires for participants. While local artists will also perform on this occasion.