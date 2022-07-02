Air chief lauds level of training at NDU

Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force addressed the NDU course participants at Nur Khan Auditorium, Air Headquarters Islamabad on Friday.

While addressing the audience, Vice Chief of the Air Staff appreciated the quality academic stimulus and level of training imparted at National Defence University. Speaking on prevailing security challenges and technological advancements,Vice Chief of the Air Staff expressed his confidence in the combat potential of Pakistan Armed Forces. He emphasized that our Armed Forces always remained poised to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation. “PAF is a professional force having capacity to timely respond to any nefarious design against the country”, said Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

Later on, Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force interacted with the course participants.