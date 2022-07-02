MoU signed between IUB, PMD

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Pakistan Meteorological Department for cooperation in meteorology, increase in metaphysics, meteorological forecasting, and related issues.

Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department Sahibzad Khan signed the agreement at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Islamabad.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is conducting exceptional research in agriculture. Agriculture is closely related to climatic conditions. In this regard, coordination, and cooperation between academia, agronomists and meteorologists are very important. According to the agreement, the two institutes will organize training programs to enhance the capacity of their specialists. A database of meteorology, agriculture, and glaciers will be compiled.

A regional meteorological center will be set up at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. A center of excellence for teaching and research in climate sciences will be established. Glacier melting, river flow, and their effects on the food chain will be examined. Priority will be given to training young scientists in this regard. Research and collaboration will be promoted to convert the artificial rain system into a fruit basket for Pakistan.