Death toll from northeast India landslide rises to 20

Rescuers in India’s northeast have recovered 20 bodies from the site of a landslide that buried a railway construction camp, the army said Friday, after a second day of search efforts. Security forces and disaster relief teams are still racing to rescue dozens more feared trapped under debris at the site of the incident in Manipur state. Most victims were reserve soldiers from the Territorial Army who had been working on the railway project. An army statement said that 18 people had been safely recovered so far, while 15 reservists and 29 civilians were still missing. A rescue team was digging through mud and removing boulders in the search for more survivors, army spokesman Sumit Kumar Sharma said. “The loss of lives, including our armed forces personnel is deeply saddening,” Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote on Twitter.