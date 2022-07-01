Sports to further strengthen Pak-Turkey relations: Oguz Konzanli

KARACHI: Turkish Deputy Consul General in Karachi Oguz Konzanli has said the popularity of Archery in Pakistan is astonishing, and Karachi has a lot of Archery talent. Pak-Turk relations would be further strengthened through the sports.

He stated this in a meeting with a delegation of the Sports for All who had been working at the grassroots level for sports in Karachi, said a news release on Friday.

The Turkish Deputy Consul General said, “Our cooperation with Pakistan will continue at all levels.”

The delegation, led by Sports for All Chairman Shahid Hashmi, consisted of Hassan Abdullah, an Asian-certified archery coach, and other male and female coaches.

Oguz Konzanli said the friendship between Turkey and Pakistan was getting stronger than ever in all walks of life.

On the occasion, Shahid Hashmi said the association had been working for promotion of sports in educational institutions in Karachi for the last many years. Establishment of sports relations between Turkey and Pakistan can help Pakistani athletes learn a lot from Turkish sports officials, coaches and athletes in other sports, including archery.

He said, “Common culture of both countries also brings us closer to each other. We will try our best to take advantage of this rare opportunity and bring our athletes’ sports up to par.”