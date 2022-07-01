PTI gets permission to hold public gathering at Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD: District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Friday granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering at the Parade Ground.

In a letter to president PTI Central Secretariat Ali Nawaz Awan, it was intimated that permission to use the venue i.e Parade Ground, Islamabad has been granted by the concerned quarters.

The NOC was provided in response to the party’s application on June 27 for permission to stage a public protest at Parade Ground.

The gathering, according to the NOC, shall not disturb or violate the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and surrounding areas. The gathering must not block the Islamabad Expressway and must end by 12 a.m. (between July 2 and 3).

It goes on to say that the participants are not permitted to enter Islamabad’s Red Zone.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad on Thursday after the PTI complained to the court that the local administration was refusing to provide permission for their public gathering at Parade Ground.