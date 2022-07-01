Transporters announce to close 70pc service amid rising petrol prices

Transporters in Pakistan announced on Friday that they would close services after Eidul Azha, with barely 30% of routes operating owing to the Eid holidays.

According to the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation (APPTOF), rising petrol and diesel prices, combined with high taxes and other penalties, have severely limited transporters’ ability to operate in the country.

They claimed that higher fares had already reduced the number of passengers choosing private transportation. “If the government is unable to cut diesel prices, it should remove taxes,” they stated.

It should be mentioned that the government raised the price of petrol by Rs14.85 per litre on Thursday. The government also imposed Rs10 per litre duty on fuel, and Rs5 levy on High-Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, and Kerosene Oil.

The government also raised the price of High-Speed Diesel by Rs13.23 per litre. The price of Kerosene Oil increased by Rs18.83, while the price of Light Diesel climbed by Rs18.68.