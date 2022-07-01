Indian Supreme Court slams Nupur Sharma for anti-Islam remarks

The Indian Supreme Court slammed former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma on Friday, saying: “She is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”.

The Indian Supreme Court slammed Nupur Sharma, amid her remarks about Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) during the controversy over the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi sparked a massive uproar.

In the aftermath of the controversy over her comments, the BJP took action against her and another party leader, Naveen Jindal. Several countries, notably Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, wrote diplomatic notes to India in response to the incident. India, on the other hand, has stated that “all religions are equally acknowledged in the country.”

The top court remarked that Nupur Sharma’s “loose tongue has put the entire country on fire,” taking a strong stance as the 37-year-old leader demanded that all FIRs (first information reports) lodged against her in various areas of the country be moved to Delhi. “She should apologize to the entire country,” declared the court.

Her comments showed her “obstinate and arrogant character”, said the Supreme Court. “What if she is the spokesperson of a party. She thinks she has back up of power and can make any statement without respect to the law of the land?”

Her lawyer replied she had only responded to a question by the anchor during a TV debate. “There should have been a case against the host then,” said the court.

“She faces threats or she has become a security threat,” the judges reprimanded. They also snubbed the politician’s request for “equal treatment” and “no discrimination”, saying that people get arrested immediately when she files the FIRs and “no one can dare to touch you” when the FIRs are against her.

Sharma, however, has withdrawn her pleas where she had cited threats to her.