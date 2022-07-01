ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan is nearing 4 percent amid a steady surge in infections across the country, as 694 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH)data showed Friday morning. ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan is nearing 4 percent amid a steady surge in infections across the country, as 694 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health (NIH)data showed Friday morning.

According to the National Institute of Health, 17,640 Covid tests were conducted across the country in past 24 hours, out of which 694 turned out to be positive.

The national positivity rate now stands at 3.93 percent, the data showed.

The NIH said that no Covid-19-related death was reported in past 24 hours, while the overall death toll in the country stands at 30,393, adding that 101 people are in critical condition.

The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) yesterday issued new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for government offices amid rising coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the coronavirus monitoring body has directed the government employees to wear masks and ensure social distance in offices.

According to NCOC, all government employees will be briefed regarding coronavirus SOPs. All staff will ensure the implementation of SOPs for their families as well as themselves. In addition, wearing masks will be made compulsory in offices.