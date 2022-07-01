Amber Liaqat of Aura holds launch of Pakistani streaming service Pikchur TV

Last Sunday evening was not your regular horrid smouldering hot June day. For the ones invited, it was an evening to behold as stylist, journalist and socialite turned event manager Amber Liaqat organised and arranged a stellar red carpet launch of Pakistani streaming service Pikchur TV with a premiere of its original series titled ‘Phaatak.’

The event was held at Cue Cinemas with the who’s who of the entertainment industry of Lahore.

Aura Consulting & PR is Amber Liaqat’s brainchild and under the auspices of her public relations company, the glamorous style icon has ventured into lifestyle and fashion launch events.

The launch of Pikchur TV saw the likes of ‘Phaatak’ cast in full attendance flanked by various singers, actors, journalists, models and socialites on the red carpet hosted by Sophiya Anjum.

“The turnout is stupendous. The support from all the factions of the media industry towards the event is thrilling. Here we are, propelling Pakistani entertainment towards new heights which the event is all about and to see everyone in full attendance is overwhelming,” Liaqat said while talking exclusively to Daily Times.

Pikchur TV is a first of its kind streaming service in Pakistan which aims to cater to the underserved masses and the younger generation of Millennials and Gen-Z. Their vision is to change the narrative of Pakistani entertainment from traditional dramas to fictional narratives.

Pikchur TV’s pure focus is content relatability with the population of Pakistan. Hence, they tend to produce originals and acquire content that resonates with the lives of different segments of the population. Additionally, they will be focusing on providing content in regional languages of Pakistan like Urdu, Punjabi and Pashto to start with. They aim to harness the untapped young talent of Pakistan and create opportunities for them in the entertainment industry.

Pikchur TV’s original series ‘Phaatak’ is a story that revolves around a local drug dealer who gets embroiled in police mess owing to a whistleblower. The series reflect upon the hypocrisy and greed that is prevalent in our society as well as abuse of power and control.

It gets to the point very quickly with hardly a dull moment owing to its fast paced storyline and quick-witted humour laced with sarcasm on many occasions.

It is daring and bold and treads on untapped territory which is the USP of the storyline.

The music of the series is remarkable with special mention of Hasan Raheem and Talat Qureshi who are behind the OST.

Sarmed Aftab Jadraan, Amna Ilyas, Naina Black, Rubab Ali, Nayyar Ejaz, Saad Naseem and Salim Meraj deliver noteworthy performances.

“Phaatak is very gripping. It’s funny but it’s also dark. Everyone who is watching these series in one way or the other can relate to it especially with the protagonist. It’s a visual treat. The background score is amazing. The director has done a great job. It’s worth giving a shot. Everyone should watch it once at least. We do have the art of good storytelling as there are people who are doing good work that can be praised locally and internationally. It was a great event and I had a lot of fun at the launch. So many faces were there. It was very well organised. I might have had less expectations from the series in the beginning but was surprised at the way it turned out. I’m really happy to be a part of this venture,” Amna Ilyas said also while talking exclusively to Daily Times.

We believe for a product to reach masses and move the target audience needs to be launched with a big bang also and Liaqat with Aura proved with her event how it’s effectively and effectively done.

The young and talented stylist, journalist and host has now delved into PR and event management with the launch of Pikchur TV being one of her starting projects. She is a social media influencer as well with a large following on Instagram and influentials within her connectivity circles.

“Aura PR & Consultancy is a rising phenomenon – it’s devoted to everything life and style, which is my passion! I want to combine content, media, creativity and my knowledge for best business outcome for my clients through PR and consultancy,” Liaqat told Daily Times.

With a PR market that is now saturated with many publicists and event organisers already, Liaqat is expected to be a force to reckon with. With her knowledge and years of experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry, we are guessing Aura is here to give the others a run for their money. Fingers crossed and all the best to the very enterprising Amber Liaqat.