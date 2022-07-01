Selena Gomez explains why she’s ashamed of sexualised album cover

Look at her now.? ?During a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter focused on comedic actresses on television, Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez recalled a time in her career that she felt “ashamed of” in reflection.

More specifically, the 29-year-old mentioned one of her past album covers as being the pinnacle of that moment.? ?”I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it,” she said in the video, posted on June 16. “I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I’ve done my best, at least I try to be myself.”? ?As the Rare Beauty founder put it, it was a decision that didn’t align naturally. “I’m not an overly sexual person,” she explained. “Sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else. It can be for me.”

This isn’t the first time that Selena opened up about her feelings on the creative decisions made for her past projects.

In a 2020 interview with Allure, the singer also revealed the “pressure” she felt behind the cover for her 2015 album, Revival. In the black-and-white photo that graced the cover, Selena appeared to pose nude while simultaneously remaining covered up.

“I just did things that weren’t really me,” she said in reference to decisions made years earlier in her career. “There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin…I really don’t think I was person.”

But, as Selena noted, she is currently at a point in her life where she’s making all of the rules and is more than happy to do so. ? “I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything,” the actress shared. “I’m in charge of everything in my life.”