Chris Hemsworth’s children to feature in ‘Thor — Love & Thunder’

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has revealed that two of his three kids would be featured in the upcoming ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’ movie. In a recent interview, Hemsworth shared the information that two of his kids would be seen in the latest instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reported People magazine. The ‘Extraction’ actor shares two twin boys, 8-year-old Sasha and Tristan and 10-year-old daughter India, with his wife Elsa Pataky, reported People magazine. The actor confessed that one of his two twin boys along with his daughter India would make cameos in the film. According to the actor, his son would play Hemsworth`s character, Thor`s younger version while his daughter would play, ‘the character of Love.’ “It’s really cool. They really wanted to be in it,” said Hemsworth. The actor also noted that Christian Bale and Natalie Portman’s kids, would also feature in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’, reported People magazine. There is also a special appearance of the director Taika Waititi`s children as well. Recalling the cast, Hemsworth confessed that it was a ‘fun family experience’ and the kids had a ‘great time’.