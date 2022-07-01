UK-Pak trade to double in two years: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

Chairman UK-Pakistan Business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday said the existing volume of Pak-UK can be doubled in next couple of years by fully exploiting the potentials of trade and investment in both countries.

Talking to a delegation of women entrepreneurs led by Ms Maheen-recipient of the best CEO award, he said the United Kingdom is the Pakistan’s third largest global trade partner with Pakistan’s exports touching 2.1b at the end of last fiscal year. He said UK is an important economic and trading partner of the Pakistan. He said local UK High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner issued a record number of visas to Pakistanis.

He said the UK High Commissioner has also simplified the cumbersome process of issuance of visa to business community and the people which he added would enhance the bilateral economic ties and people to people contacts. Mian Kashif said the diplomatic relations between the two countries spanned over 75 years in which the bilateral trade relations became stronger and more fruitful with each passing day. 6m Pakistani expatriates living in the UK are major source of strengthening the relationship between the people of both countries.

He said Pakistani settled in UK are playing key role in the economic, trade,diplomatic and social activities while 100,000 British citizens representing different sectors live in Pakistan. He said by the grace of Allah, over 50pc of total population of Pakistan comprised of youth which is exceptional in the world. He called upon the women entrepreneurs to harness all resources for help training of women youths in different skills and trades for boosting handicrafts exports. Mian Kashif on this occasion announced free of cost training to womenfolk in acquiring furniture making skills. He said selected candidates will give stipends and free accommodation along with guaranteed job subject successfully completion of training. He said women entrepreneurs can also export handmade wooden furniture products like mantel pieces etc. He urged the women entrepreneurs to explore the hidden markets of UK for exports as there is vast scope of trade.

Kyrgyz Republic keen to enhance multi-front relations with Pakistan The Ambassador of Republic of Kyrgyz, Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich said here on Thursday that his country had keen interest in enhancing relations with Pakistan on multiple fronts through enhancement of trade, investment and business. The ambassador, during a call on meeting with Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail discussed mutual relationship between both the countries, according to press statement issued by finance ministry. On the occasion, the finance minister shared that the government of Pakistan attached great importance to development of bilateral relations with friendly countries, it added. He also apprised the Kyrgyz Ambassador about the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan. The minister thanked the Ambassador and assured him of full support to enhance bilateral relations between both the countries in various sectors.